AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 8,734 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,734 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 129,531.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 594,276,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,234,146,000 after purchasing an additional 593,818,240 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 27.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,478,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,009 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6,349.8% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 1,262,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,099 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7,547.8% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 436,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,623,000 after acquiring an additional 430,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,535,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,198,000 after acquiring an additional 427,091 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $68.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.31. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $60.99 and a 12 month high of $69.94.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.