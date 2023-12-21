AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 2,982 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,982 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 108.5% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $588,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IJT opened at $122.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.10 and a 200-day moving average of $113.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $102.64 and a 52-week high of $126.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

