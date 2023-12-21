AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 405 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,044 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. United Bank lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $220,948,000 after purchasing an additional 96,566 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $625.28.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total transaction of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,529,103. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total value of $1,132,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,412 shares in the company, valued at $14,385,479.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,529,103. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,377 shares of company stock worth $11,553,511. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of COST opened at $661.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $447.90 and a 1 year high of $681.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $588.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $561.27. The firm has a market cap of $292.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.78.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $15.00 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

