AdvisorNet Financial Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 143.0% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.43.

General Electric Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $123.38 on Thursday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $62.35 and a 12-month high of $126.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $134.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.59.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.61%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

