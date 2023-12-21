AdvisorNet Financial Inc Boosts Position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Free Report) by 1,844.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,919 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 73.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $116,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $160,000.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $27.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.24. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

