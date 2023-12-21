Addenda Capital Inc. Sells 1,100 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Addenda Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,197 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,981,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 413.0% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 817 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 2.5 %

AEM stock opened at $54.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $61.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.36.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 40.40%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEM

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.