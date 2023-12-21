Addenda Capital Inc. Reduces Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Addenda Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Hormel Foods by 7,206.7% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $31.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $47.03.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $0.2825 dividend. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on HRL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.63.

Insider Activity at Hormel Foods

In related news, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 5,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $158,155.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,929.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $160,836.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,321.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 5,024 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $158,155.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,929.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,224 shares of company stock worth $604,292 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

See Also

