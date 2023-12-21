Addenda Capital Inc. Lowers Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Addenda Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 360,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,562 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $3,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,158,000 after buying an additional 28,053,216 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth $196,222,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,151.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,467,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,119,000 after purchasing an additional 17,911,476 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the second quarter worth $125,599,000. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter worth $147,400,000. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Insider Activity at Warner Bros. Discovery

In related news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 184,023,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,450,892.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on WBD. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WBD

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $11.66 on Thursday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $16.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average of $11.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.58.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.