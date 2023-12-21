Addenda Capital Inc. Decreases Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Addenda Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,197 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,981,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 413.0% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 817 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 59.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of AEM stock opened at $54.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 0.91. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 40.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on AEM

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.