Addenda Capital Inc. Acquires 2,450 Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Addenda Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the second quarter worth $57,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the second quarter worth $101,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the second quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors own 58.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE OR opened at $14.42 on Thursday. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 1 year low of $11.24 and a 1 year high of $17.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $46.27 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Osisko Gold Royalties Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.51%.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

