Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Holdings Trimmed by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,035,644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,729,067,000 after purchasing an additional 634,462 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,644,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,221,897,000 after purchasing an additional 190,412 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,582 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,816,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,636,842,000 after purchasing an additional 353,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 21.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,535,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,297,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Price Performance

Accenture stock opened at $339.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $213.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $346.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $316.21.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. Accenture’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

Accenture declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on Accenture from $333.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Wedbush raised their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies lowered their target price on Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.59.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ACN

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total value of $1,567,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,048,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,816,308.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,334 shares of company stock worth $10,939,027. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.