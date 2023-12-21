Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.97-12.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24. The company issued revenue guidance of +2-5% yr/yr to $65.4-67.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.47 billion. Accenture also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 11.970-12.320 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, September 29th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $333.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $348.59.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $339.74 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $320.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $316.21. Accenture has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $346.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.91%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at $48,816,308.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,441,220.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,334 shares of company stock worth $10,939,027 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,850,765,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 101,214.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036,414 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,582 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,453,884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,560,765,000 after purchasing an additional 704,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,819,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

