Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director Sells $100,000.00 in Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,545,645 shares in the company, valued at $25,456,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Karl Mr. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 5th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 10,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $100,700.00.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 20,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $219,200.00.

On Tuesday, November 7th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 10,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $102,900.00.

On Wednesday, October 18th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 10,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $101,900.00.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 10,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total value of $107,300.00.

Accel Entertainment Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ACEL opened at $10.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $858.18 million, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.22 and its 200-day moving average is $10.65. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment ( NYSE:ACEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $287.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.36 million. Equities research analysts predict that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACEL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Accel Entertainment by 87.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Accel Entertainment by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Accel Entertainment by 53.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 10,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Accel Entertainment by 9.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

