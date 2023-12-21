AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 140.0% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 218.4% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $151.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.85 billion, a PE ratio of 41.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.44. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $168.11.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upgraded AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.59.

View Our Latest Report on AbbVie

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.