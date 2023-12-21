AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Baker Boyer National Bank

Baker Boyer National Bank lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth $9,002,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth $20,162,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.1% during the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Mayport LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 67.9% during the third quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 8,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 8.1% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 124,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,580,000 after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.59.

AbbVie Stock Down 1.2 %

ABBV stock opened at $151.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 162.19%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

