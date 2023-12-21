978 Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Purchased by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $257.16 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $167.66 and a 12-month high of $261.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $242.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.14.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

