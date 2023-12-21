9,511 Shares in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Purchased by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 207,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,925,000 after buying an additional 19,905 shares in the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 114,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 14,071 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $375,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 75.9% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter.

SCHO stock opened at $48.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.99. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $47.65 and a 12 month high of $49.13.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

