9,146 Shares in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Nucor by 15,470.4% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $175.67 on Thursday. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $129.79 and a 52-week high of $182.68. The stock has a market cap of $43.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.77 and its 200 day moving average is $160.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. Nucor’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 17.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

In other Nucor news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.05, for a total transaction of $1,735,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,342,906.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,687.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 200,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,113,656.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.05, for a total value of $1,735,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,342,906.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,568 shares of company stock valued at $9,413,978. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

