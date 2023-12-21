901 Shares in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Purchased by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.3% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Massachusetts Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 6,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ITW opened at $256.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $77.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.43 and a twelve month high of $264.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.16.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.32%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ITW. Barclays reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.82.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

