8,560 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG) Acquired by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 8,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,593,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,250,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,766,000.
Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Stock Down 1.0 %
BATS UAUG opened at $30.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.10.
Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Profile
The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (UAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.
