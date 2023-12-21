8,498 Shares in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 931.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 746,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,679,000 after purchasing an additional 674,497 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 557,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,342,000 after buying an additional 45,722 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth $457,010,000. Natixis Investment Managers International increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 29.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 14,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 11.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 333,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,590,000 after buying an additional 33,458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

EL stock opened at $143.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.45, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.90. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.22 and a fifty-two week high of $283.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 173.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EL. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More

