765 Shares in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Purchased by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 765 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortress Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 110.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 820 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 8.9% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 26.2% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 23.6% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 204 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.50.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $296.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.56. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.50 and a 1 year high of $336.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.58.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

