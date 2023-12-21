51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. 51Talk Online Education Group had a negative return on equity of 463.20% and a negative net margin of 45.24%. The business had revenue of $7.83 million during the quarter.

51Talk Online Education Group Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of COE stock opened at $7.76 on Thursday. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $9.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 51Talk Online Education Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in 51Talk Online Education Group by 193.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 36,885 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 179.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 51Talk Online Education Group

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.

