3,369 Shares in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,577,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 94,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,757,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $400,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,343,000. Institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODFL opened at $402.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $392.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $390.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.49 and a 1-year high of $438.05.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.23%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ODFL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $475.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $416.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $394.95.

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $4,681,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 801,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,511,710.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $4,681,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 801,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,511,710.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total transaction of $9,413,219.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 766,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,486,444.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

