2,941 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Purchased by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,115,000 after buying an additional 23,529,155 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 98,060.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,177,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,993,000 after buying an additional 8,169,427 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 65.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,355,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,015,000 after buying an additional 5,702,356 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 71.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,671,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,021,000 after buying an additional 4,868,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,630,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230,134 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
BSV opened at $76.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.66 and its 200-day moving average is $75.51. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.61 and a 52-week high of $77.15.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
