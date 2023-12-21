24,293 Shares in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,293 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DVN. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,881 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 67,064 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,068,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 548.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 840,334 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,356,000 after purchasing an additional 710,811 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 865.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 227,804 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,866,000 after purchasing an additional 204,211 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their target price on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.24.

Devon Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

Devon Energy stock opened at $45.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.28. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $42.59 and a 12 month high of $66.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.68%.

About Devon Energy

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.