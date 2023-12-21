2,318 Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Bought by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,318 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.2% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,893 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,585 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.3% in the second quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc now owns 18,735 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 6.3% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Union Pacific news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Down 2.0 %

UNP stock opened at $237.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $245.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.25.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

