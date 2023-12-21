21,861 Shares in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MET. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 11.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 179.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,957,000 after acquiring an additional 346,999 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 937.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 114.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on MET. StockNews.com began coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.58.

MetLife Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $65.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.16. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $73.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 76.47%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

