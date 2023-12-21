1,957 Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Purchased by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Motco lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 143.0% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in General Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $123.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.28. General Electric has a 52-week low of $62.35 and a 52-week high of $126.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.61%.

GE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.43.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

