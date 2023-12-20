Zhang Financial LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Zhang Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 179.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 208.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Steelcase news, CAO Lizbeth S. O’shaughnessy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $330,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 307,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,385,917.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

SCS opened at $12.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.53. Steelcase Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $12.96.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $777.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.35 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 1.73%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Steelcase Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SCS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Steelcase from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th.

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

