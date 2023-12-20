Zhang Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 5,431 Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 52.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. 29.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.50 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.79.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:CCEP opened at $65.17 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12 month low of $53.53 and a 12 month high of $66.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.71 and its 200-day moving average is $62.50.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.59.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

