Zhang Financial LLC Purchases 1,534 Shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 15,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 39.7% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,374,000.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of AVUV opened at $89.76 on Wednesday. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $68.60 and a 12 month high of $89.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.88 and its 200-day moving average is $79.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.28.

About Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

