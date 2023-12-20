Zhang Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 316.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 18,718,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,949,000 after buying an additional 14,218,556 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 31,614,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,058,000 after buying an additional 12,779,003 shares during the last quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 24,213,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,326,000 after purchasing an additional 7,121,351 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,005,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 187.0% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 6,943,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523,700 shares in the last quarter. 43.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $10.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.00. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a twelve month low of $7.09 and a twelve month high of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

