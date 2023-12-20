Zhang Financial LLC Has $829,000 Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,385 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 927 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRTX. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 206.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,737 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,756,000 after purchasing an additional 9,761 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRTX has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $408.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $456.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.27.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of VRTX opened at $403.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $365.37 and its 200-day moving average is $354.24. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $282.21 and a fifty-two week high of $413.00.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $4,331,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.28, for a total value of $1,951,177.28. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 46,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,970,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $4,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,260 shares of company stock valued at $15,640,524 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

