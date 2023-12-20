Zhang Financial LLC Buys 601 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,990 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Fortinet by 99,008.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 213,366,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,128,404,000 after buying an additional 213,151,613 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,202,733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,402,934,000 after purchasing an additional 617,369 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,859,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,181,456,000 after purchasing an additional 595,952 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,042,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,968,575,000 after purchasing an additional 647,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,178,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,007,182,000 after purchasing an additional 147,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Trading Up 2.9 %

FTNT stock opened at $57.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.40. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fortinet from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.68.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Fortinet

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $1,327,641.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,907,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,930,953.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $422,939.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,444,224.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $1,327,641.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,907,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,930,953.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,678 shares of company stock worth $4,222,696 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.