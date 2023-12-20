Zhang Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 1,192 Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. TD Cowen cut their target price on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.83.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $393.94 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The firm has a market cap of $113.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $373.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $394.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.58%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

