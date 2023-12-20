Zhang Financial LLC Acquires 39 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,409,138,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 35,747.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,828,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812,246 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 888.7% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,741,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,329,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,112 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Linde by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,287,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,187,106,000 after buying an additional 2,768,390 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Linde by 33.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,056,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,218,946,000 after buying an additional 2,282,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.85.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of LIN stock opened at $412.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $394.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $383.73. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $302.17 and a 12 month high of $434.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

About Linde

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.