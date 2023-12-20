Zacks Research Weighs in on W&T Offshore, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:WTI)

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of W&T Offshore in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Research analyst A. Kanoria now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.10.

WTI has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W&T Offshore in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on W&T Offshore from $8.50 to $7.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th.

W&T Offshore Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of WTI opened at $3.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.95. The stock has a market cap of $479.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.71. W&T Offshore has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $6.68.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.85 million. W&T Offshore had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 10.08%. W&T Offshore’s revenue was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share.

W&T Offshore Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. W&T Offshore’s payout ratio is presently 10.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 46.6% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 48,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 15,381 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 5.5% in the first quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 115,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 6,015 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 83.9% in the second quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 391,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 178,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the second quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. W&T Offshore, Inc was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

