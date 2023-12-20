Zacks Research Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.48) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.49). The consensus estimate for Allogene Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.09) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.88) EPS.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allogene Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.19.

Allogene Therapeutics Stock Performance

Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $2.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $503.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.86. Allogene Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $8.44.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.16. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 178,954.28% and a negative return on equity of 54.03%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allogene Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALLO. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 78.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,877,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,603 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 142.4% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,313,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,070 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 41.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,587,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086,311 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,275,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,790,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.