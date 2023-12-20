Zacks Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Affiliated Managers Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $19.70 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $19.62. The consensus estimate for Affiliated Managers Group’s current full-year earnings is $18.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s FY2025 earnings at $24.10 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AMG. Bank of America decreased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $181.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $164.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $152.98 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.29. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52 week low of $120.22 and a 52 week high of $180.63.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The asset manager reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.34. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 59.89%. The business had revenue of $525.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.21 earnings per share. Affiliated Managers Group’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affiliated Managers Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,474,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $322,537,000 after purchasing an additional 41,120 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,064 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.14%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

