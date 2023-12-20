Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Worthington Industries Trading Up 3.4 %

WOR opened at $58.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.82. Worthington Industries has a 52 week low of $29.69 and a 52 week high of $58.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Worthington Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 1,470.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WOR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Worthington Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Worthington Industries in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, laser welded solutions, electrical steel laminations and manufactured consumer, building and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

