Worth Asset Management LLC Has $318,000 Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Worth Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 630 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 97,436.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,029,274,230 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $494,710,366,000 after buying an additional 1,028,218,963 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 100,076.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,823,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,268,753,000 after buying an additional 11,812,017 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,210,004,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 264.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,511,174 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $732,934,000 after buying an additional 3,997,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 776.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,248,409 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $177,941,000 after buying an additional 2,877,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on UNH shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $596.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $480.00 target price (down from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $585.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.89.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 192,094 shares of company stock worth $104,507,072. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $524.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $537.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $507.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $554.70. The company has a market cap of $484.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.79 EPS. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.64%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

