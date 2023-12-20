Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

WWD has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Woodward in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Woodward from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Woodward in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Woodward in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Woodward from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Woodward currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.11.

Get Woodward alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Woodward

Woodward Price Performance

Shares of WWD opened at $136.53 on Monday. Woodward has a 12 month low of $88.30 and a 12 month high of $140.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.47. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Woodward had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $777.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Woodward’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Woodward will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Woodward news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $341,225.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,802,276.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Woodward news, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total transaction of $53,974.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,342 shares in the company, valued at $6,057,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $341,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,802,276.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Woodward

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WWD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,026,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $716,556,000 after acquiring an additional 21,198 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Woodward by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,721,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,923,000 after buying an additional 59,884 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 653.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,309,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,097,000 after buying an additional 2,002,572 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Woodward by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,279,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,985,000 after buying an additional 44,428 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Woodward by 6.3% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,062,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,047,000 after acquiring an additional 62,897 shares during the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Woodward

(Get Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.