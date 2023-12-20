Wolfe Research Upgrades Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) to Outperform

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $315.00 price objective on the CRM provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Salesforce from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.94.

NYSE:CRM opened at $264.44 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $222.82 and a 200-day moving average of $217.20. The stock has a market cap of $255.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.55, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $266.58.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Salesforce will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.06, for a total transaction of $2,050,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,970,582.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 862,297 shares of company stock valued at $195,502,760. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Salesforce by 1.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 255,590 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $51,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 97,813 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $19,835,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 258.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 185,353 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $37,586,000 after buying an additional 133,573 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $825,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

