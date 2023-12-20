WJ Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

WJ Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.5% of WJ Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG stock opened at $138.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.81 and its 200 day moving average is $130.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.57 and a 52 week high of $142.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.60.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $26,794.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,646.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total value of $28,795.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,350.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $26,794.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,646.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,127 shares of company stock worth $17,085,065 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

