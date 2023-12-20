William Blair Initiates Coverage on SES AI (NYSE:SES)

Equities researchers at William Blair initiated coverage on shares of SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SES AI from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

SES AI Stock Performance

SES AI stock opened at $2.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.67 million, a PE ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 2.66. SES AI has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $3.92.

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that SES AI will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at SES AI

In other news, CFO Jing Nealis sold 10,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $27,384.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,532,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,845,736.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jing Nealis sold 10,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $27,384.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,532,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,845,736.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hong Gan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total value of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 451,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,902.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 333,712 shares of company stock worth $748,105 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SES AI by 681.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,959,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,483,000 after buying an additional 9,556,507 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SES AI by 193.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,729,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,301,000 after buying an additional 5,753,859 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SES AI by 110.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,636,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,433,000 after buying an additional 1,386,462 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SES AI by 207.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,620,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,394,000 after buying an additional 1,769,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in SES AI during the 1st quarter worth $18,817,000. 30.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SES AI Company Profile

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

