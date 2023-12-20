WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WRK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on WestRock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Argus upgraded WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on WestRock from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WestRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.57.

NYSE:WRK opened at $43.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.42. WestRock has a 52-week low of $26.84 and a 52-week high of $43.58. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.24 and its 200 day moving average is $34.30.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of WestRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WestRock in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WestRock in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cornerstone Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

