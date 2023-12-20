Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Acquired by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WM. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 179.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $176.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.15. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $148.31 and a one year high of $179.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.70.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $1,690,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,742,676. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $1,690,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,388 shares in the company, valued at $28,742,676. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $716,724.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,321 shares in the company, valued at $30,499,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,598 shares of company stock valued at $7,517,269 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.93.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

