Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) is Cullinan Associates Inc.’s Largest Position

Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 890,534 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 8.3% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $142,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 9,456 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,651 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,476,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,561 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,104,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WJ Interests LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total value of $164,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,570,601.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total transaction of $164,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,570,601.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $708,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 269,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,597,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,990,310 shares of company stock worth $466,515,037 over the last quarter. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT opened at $155.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.57. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.09 and a 1 year high of $169.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

