VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $85.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.14% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of VSE from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VSE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.40.

Get VSE alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VSEC

VSE Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of VSEC stock opened at $62.90 on Monday. VSE has a twelve month low of $39.88 and a twelve month high of $63.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $990.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.53.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $231.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.97 million. VSE had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 3.50%. Research analysts forecast that VSE will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VSE

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of VSE by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,931,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,719,000 after purchasing an additional 22,122 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in VSE during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VSE by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,715 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VSE during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of VSE in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

VSE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.